Stinger Resources Incentive Options Repricing

Cardston, November 9, 2021 - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Company" or "Stinger") Board of Directors has approved the repricing of a total of 717,000 stock options of the Company from $0.27 to $0.195 per common share (collectively, the "Options").

The repricing of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The repricing of the 667,000 stock options held by insiders of the Company is also subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Details regarding the repricing of the Options will be further disclosed in the Company's information circular for its next annual general meeting.

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 587-271-0999

Email: kburton@stingerresources.com

