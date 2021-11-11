Fission Provides Community Engagement Update

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, Nov. 11, 2021 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to be actively collaborating and communicating with the Clearwater River Dene Nation ("CRDN") and other rights-holders as it continues to advance the PLS project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Earlier this fall, Fission shared a summary of its engagement approach, which can be found on the new Engagement Page of the Fission website. The approach has been designed to reflect feedback that Fission receives from rights-holders, including CRDN, related to their engagement expectations, capacity needs, and preferred timelines. The engagement approach guides how Fission shares information with rights-holders and stakeholders, how information is collected and shared with Fission, and how that information or feedback is used to inform key, iterative phases of the environmental impact assessment process.

Fission looks forward to continuing to work closely with CRDN and other rights-holders to ensure that potential impacts, both negative and positive, are identified and evaluated by combining western science with Indigenous knowledge. By working collaboratively with CRDN at every stage, Fission aims to maximize the potential for community benefits and avoid or minimize any potential negative impacts.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "Fission continues to actively and productively engage with rights-holders and stakeholders in the Patterson Lake Area. Our relationships are built on mutual trust, which has been achieved through regular, open communication to date. We have an engagement and capacity agreement in place with CRDN which includes development of a community-led Indigenous Rights & Knowledge Study and Cultural Impact Assessment, and we meet regularly with CRDN to confirm they have the information and support they need from Fission to progress their study goals. Results from these studies will be incorporated into the ongoing assessment of Fission's Patterson Lake South Project and will assist in furthering our relationship with the community."

Fission and CRDN recently filmed a video featuring Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, and CRDN Chief, Teddy Clark, that provides information about the intent of the Engagement and Capacity Agreement. The video can be viewed on the company's Engagement Page.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes the nearby Nexgen Arrow deposit located 3km to the east and UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol., President and CEO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"



Ross McElroy, President and CEO

