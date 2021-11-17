Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, November 16, 2021 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 16, 2021.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Gary Arca 98.75% Robert Eadie 98.75% Jordan Estra 99.65% Salvador Garcia 98.75% Tanya Lutzke 98.73% Federico Villaseñor 99.66%

Shareholders also approved all other matters presented at the Meeting, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed, Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer and Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Email: eeadie@starcore.com

