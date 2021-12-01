Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results of Voting at Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Éric Alexandre 25,417,436 298,000 98.84% 1.16% Pierre Alexandre 25,417,436 298,000 98.84% 1.16% Jean-Yves Laliberté 25,708,336 7,100 99.97% 0.03% Pierre Rougeau 25,708,336 7,100 99.97% 0.03% Nicole Veilleux 25,708,336 7,100 99.97% 0.03%

Shareholders also approved the re-adoption of the Company's stock option plan.

In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 220 drill rigs and approximately 1,500 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

