Advance United Holdings Announces the Launch of the Advance United Marketplace

Toronto, December 3, 2021 - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce a new and unique technology platform for owners of properties bearing mineral commodities and deposits. The platform provides qualified owners with a means to further the intrinsic value of their properties and connect to potential developers including mid-tier producers and major mining companies for next-phase development and production.





Advance United's goal is to create a large and comprehensive registry of historically explored, documented and promising precious metals, base metals, and rare earth deposit properties. The focus is to bring property owners and producers together in a vertically integrated marketplace. The technology is new to the category with potential to dramatically evolve the sleepy mining industry with its historically secretive data sets and models. It's designed to improve universal access, ownership, finance, and development, translating to increased speed, scale, and market offerings as well as services not currently available.

Through the Marketplace Platform, www.advanceunited.ca/marketplace, Advance United will be onboarding properties with underdeveloped, documented resources and reserves that are non-compliant or not current with National Instrument 43-101, and then increasing value by applying modern exploration techniques and technology to make the property compliant and available for possible acquisition and development.

"The strategy is to take a property at current value and apply our technology, knowledge, and experience to increase the property value significantly so it becomes attractive to a potential purchaser," says Advance United CEO Jim Atkinson. "Our ultimate goal for the platform is to bring a property to the stage where either a mid-tier or major mining company will be interested in acquiring it for significantly more than it was originally worth."

The Marketplace Platform caters to owners with properties bearing precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Base metals such as copper, lead, nickel, and zinc. As well as properties with rare earth deposits. Qualifying criteria for properties listed on the platform include size of deposit, project stage, reports and presentations, permitting status, indigenous exposure, legal proceedings, ownership structure, and proof of title.

Historic and forgotten properties in many cases have had millions in exploration dollars invested over the last 30-years or more when the price of commodities and minerals such as gold were low and wouldn't have been economical to develop at the time. Many of these properties are now dormant, but still have the potential to be reactivated by applying current, modern, mechanized technology, and contemporary techniques to create qualified reports in the form of National Instrument 43-101 or JORC, that will unlock the recognized and current value. This coupled with current prices significantly increases potential for development.

"We assume that perhaps one hundred properties will be identified over the course of the next year, with 90% of these properties not meeting our criteria. However, because we are organizing the data of all onboarded properties through our Marketplace Platform, Advance United plans to create a new revenue stream by having the information available to all users including interested developers and producers," says Jim Atkinson.

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past producing gold mines - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued gold properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's price of gold.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca/marketplace.



