TORONTO, December 3, 2021 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company") announces that it has issued today an aggregate of 29,070 common shares to a consultant in consideration for services rendered (see press release dated October 14, 2021).
The common shares valued at $5,000 will be subject to a hold period until April 4, 2022.
ABOUT E2GOLD INC.
E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a focus on Its large, 75 km long flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, which covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently aggressively drilling the second half of a 10,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource. E2Gold is commited to increasing shareholder value through the development of all targets at Hawkins and future potential of the Band-Ore property.
For further information please contact:
Eric Owens President & Chief Executive Officer Tel. (416) 509-5385 Email: eric.owens@e2gold.ca
Ellie Owens Vice President Tel. 647-575-2888 Email: ellie.owens@e2gold.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!