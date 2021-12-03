TORONTO, December 3, 2021 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company") announces that it has issued today an aggregate of 29,070 common shares to a consultant in consideration for services rendered (see press release dated October 14, 2021).

The common shares valued at $5,000 will be subject to a hold period until April 4, 2022.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a focus on Its large, 75 km long flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, which covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently aggressively drilling the second half of a 10,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource. E2Gold is commited to increasing shareholder value through the development of all targets at Hawkins and future potential of the Band-Ore property.

For further information please contact:

Eric Owens

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (416) 509-5385

Email: eric.owens@e2gold.ca

Ellie Owens

Vice President

Tel. 647-575-2888

Email: ellie.owens@e2gold.ca

