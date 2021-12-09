Arizona Silver Drilling Extends Bulk Tonnage Target 115.9 Metres at 1.34 g/t Gold and 5.78 g/t Silver in Latest Drill Hole at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Vancouver, December 09 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce drilling results that extend the thickness of the bulk tonnage target at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona. The assay results are from previously un-assayed drill samples from the upper portions of two recently completed RC holes. Drilling is scheduled to resume as soon as a rig can be delivered to the property.

HIGHLIGHTS

PRC21-85, the last hole drilled in the summer drilling campaign, intersected a total of 115.9 metres at 1.34 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 5.78 g/t silver from 60.9 metres to 176.8 metres depth downhole.

PRC21-80 intersected a total of 103.7 metres at 1.57 g/t gold and 7.64 g/t silver from 51.8 metres to 155.5 metres depth (103.7 metres) downhole.

On July 20, 2021 Arizona Silver reported drilling results on the above drill holes. Those holes reported 59.5 metres and 37 metre widths of mineralization from holes PRC21-85 and PRC21-80 respectively. Significantly, the latest results expand the width of that lower grade mineralization to 115.9 metres and 103.7 metres respectively. The samples represent intervals primarily from the hanging wall of the high-grade vein intercepts that were not submitted initially as they were not expected to contain appreciable gold.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states "The assay results from altered volcanics in the hanging wall (upper portion) of the high-grade vein surprised us, carrying substantial gold where quartz veins are mostly absent. The gold appears to be associated with strong hydrothermal alteration comprising iron staining and clays, mostly green, not vein quartz that typifies the remainder of the mineralized intercepts. This association is new for the Philadelphia property and suggests we are on to a larger mineral system than just the high-grade vein that characterized historical production and our earlier exploration focus on the property".

"I am anxious to resume drilling using a diamond drill as follow up. The recently completed financing will provide us the budget to drill step-out holes to further extend the gold mineralization of Philadelphia", adds Greg Hahn."

Unsampled intervals from adjacent holes PRC21-78 and PRC21-79 will now be submitted for assay to evaluate the hanging wall volcanics in those drill holes.

Revised assay sections and summary interval sections for these two drill holes will be posted to the web link here for sections. True thicknesses of the reported assay intervals are estimated to be approximately 72 metres.

QA/QC Program

Samples were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company traditionally maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property but the Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: : youtu.be/W2CHsoW3P3w and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2021 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.