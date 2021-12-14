Arctic Star Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 13, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A1) (WKN:A2DFY5) announces that it is increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to up to 9,478,572 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $663,500.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.

The Warrants contain an accelerated option clause that states that if the Shares close at or above $0.30 for 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), then the Warrants must be exercised within a 60 day period by the warrant holders, or failing which, the Warrants shall expire as null and void.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the exchange. The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and such other provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for Helicopter borne magnetic and Frequency domain "Resolve" EM survey on the Diagras Diamond Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

"Patrick Power"

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, the Private Placement and the use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the completion of our planned private placement and our plan to use all or some portion of the proceeds for exploration on the Diagras Diamond Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Factors that could affect our plans include the possibility that the Company is unable to receive final TSXV approval or the Company is unable to raise all of the funds we are seeking to raise, in which event we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than for exploration on the Diagras Diamond Project; and the Company's proposed use of proceeds is subject to receipt of TSXV approval. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

