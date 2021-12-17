Stinger Resources Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardston, December 17, 2021 - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) (the "Company" or "Stinger") is pleased to announce results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 14th, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward.

Voting results are as follows,

Number of Directors: FOR 99.33%

Election of Directors:

Darren Blaney: FOR 99.15%

Robert Edwards: FOR 99.15%

Dennis Edwards: FOR 99.18%

Jeremy Gibb: FOR 99.18%

Sean Pownall: FOR 99.44%

Appointment of Auditors: FOR 99.72 %

Continuation of Stock Option Plan: FOR 98.46 %

Approval of Stock Option Repricing: FOR 94.00 %

Transact any Other Business: FOR 95.39 %

Darren Blaney, CEO of Stinger Resources, commented: "We very much appreciate the strong support of our shareholders as we look forward to 2022."

About Stinger Resources Inc.:

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the D1 McBride project, also located in the "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107938