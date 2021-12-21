XAU Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Noseno Property Option Agreement

Toronto, December 21, 2021 - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG.P) ("XAU" or the "Corporation") announces the amendment of its option agreement to acquire the Noseno Property initially entered into on October 21, 2021 (see the Corporation's news release dated October 22, 2021). The Corporation intends that the acquisition of the Noseno Option serve as the Corporation's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Qualifying Transaction is subject to:

(a) the Qualifying Transaction having been conditionally accepted by the Exchange; and

(b) completion of the Corporation's previously announced $1 million subscription receipts offering.

The Qualifying Transaction, if completed, is an Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction. No Shareholder approval is required to complete the Qualifying Transaction.

The option agreement was amended to defer certain cash payments. The Corporation may acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Noseno Property by, among other things, making the following cash payments and incurring the following minimum work expenditures, all over a four year period:

Payment Date Annual Cash Payments(1) Work Expenditures(1) On or before the Trigger Date(2) NIL CAD $619,000 On or before the date that is two years from the Trigger Date(2) CAD $371,520 CAD $1,238,400 On or before the date that is three years from the Trigger Date(2) CAD$743,040 CAD$1,857,600 On or before the date that is four years from the Trigger Date(2) CAD$1,981,440 CAD$2,476,800

Notes:

All figures converted from United States Dollar amounts based on the Bank of Canada daily average rate of exchange on October 31, 2021 which was US$1.00 = C$1.2384. The "Trigger Date" is the date that is the later of (a) one year from October 21, 2021 and (b) the day after the date on which (i) conditional acceptance by the Exchange of the Qualifying Transaction is received by XAU and (ii) not less than Cdn$1,000,000 of Subscription Proceeds is unconditionally released to XAU.

No other terms of the option agreement were amended.

XAU may accelerate and carry forward any of the cash payments or work expenditures. Upon full exercise of the option, XAU shall grant to NW Exploration a three percent (3%) net smelter returns royalty with respect to commercial production from the Noseno Property.

In the event that the option is fully exercised, and thereafter XAU produces a bankable feasibility study recommending that the Noseno Property be placed into commercial production, XAU shall pay NW Exploration $2,500,000.

