Gratomic Announces Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil

TORONTO, December 22, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces the first preliminary findings of its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, to further delineate graphite mineralization on a recently completed two-fold trenching and sampling program (see Press Release Dated December 9 th , 2021 HERE ). The Company has a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso graphite project (see Press Release dated December 8th, 2021 HERE ).

Table 1. Two Diamond Drill holes completed to date on the Capim Grosso graphite project in Brazil (WGS84, UTM zone 24S).

Drillhole name X_coordinate Y_coordinate Z_height (m) Azimuth_degrees Dip_degrees End of hole CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100,10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.2

Both completed drill holes intercepted graphite varying in width from 0.1 m to 11.15 m (NOTE * QP believes that these are close to true width based upon drill holes intersecting a sub vertical dipping mineralization zone). Assay results from the first two drill holes will be announced when received and analyzed. The aim of the drill program is to publish a maiden resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument (NI43-101).

Graphite samples obtained in the first 241.3 meters of the 5,000-meter drill program at Capim Grosso, Brazil.

The drilling program commenced November 22, running to December 21, and is scheduled to recommence January 15, 2022.

Armando Farhate COO and Head of Graphite Sales, "I am encouraged by these preliminary findings, as they are in line with our expectations of the potential of this project. The hard work will continue in 2022, and our team in Bahia is highly motivated to pursue this target."

"Defining a maiden resource in the Capim Grosso project will allow Gratomic to facilitate the further exploration and development of the project, providing an opportunity to supplement the growing global demand for high quality natural graphite. Our goal as a multinational graphite and exploration company is to locate and develop assets that are both high quality and easily processed, allowing us to avoid the use of harsh chemical treatments on our graphite," stated Arno Brand President and CEO.

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2022.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

