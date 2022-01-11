United Lithium Corp Successful in Improving Lithium Recovery in Chemical Roasting and Microwave Tests

Up To 97.30% Li 2 O using conventional roasting for 30 minutes and water leaching



Up to 96.62% Li 2 O using microwave roasting for one minute and water leaching

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a series of roasting tests utilizing spodumene feedstock to develop and optimise a more sustainable lithium extraction flowsheet. Sixteen tests to optimize chemical roasting and several tests using microwave energy were completed in the current round of testwork.

These tests have provided excellent results and led to Li 2 O recoveries ranging from 70.57% to 97.30%. Data will be used to develop a final flow sheet along with previously released results and ongoing test work. The final flow sheet will be implemented in pilot plant testing later this year.

Roasting tests were completed at Process Research Ortech on spodumene concentrate to produce a final lithium oxide product. The goals in these tests were to examine the feasibility of using microwave energy in the roasting stage to lower energy demand. All tests were completed at atmospheric pressure, but with varying temperatures, energy levels, and acid concentrations.

The spodumene concentrate was produced by flotation utilizing conditions as reported in Phase 1 test results press released October 27, 2021. Five calcination tests were completed on this flotation concentrate followed by 16 roasting and 16 water leaching test to evaluate the impact of calcination temperature and conventional versus microwave roasting on the recovery of Li 2 O. Results are reported in Table 1 below.

The tests to evaluate the effect of additives addition to the flotation concentrate at lower calcination and roasting temperatures are in progress.

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2a1eea4-41a0-4e3f-a456-f32b9cd187fc

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of the Company stated: "We continue to strive to reduce the carbon footprint of the spodumene concentrate to lithium oxide process at the same time as improving recoveries. Dr. Abdul Halim has been successful in modifying the conventional method of spodumene production and still has a few additional optimizations to test. Having continued success with Dr. Halim's optimizations we should be able to develop a robust, more environmentally friendly, and less expensive process to produce lithium oxide from petalite and spodumene feedstocks than the conventional process."

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

