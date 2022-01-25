West Mining Enters Into Letter of Intent for Blue Cove Copper Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2022 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated as of January 21, 2022 with Dean Fraser (the "Optionor") which contemplates a transaction under which West will have the right to earn a 100% undivided interest in Blue Cove Copper Property.



The Blue Cove Copper Property is located at the head of Fortune Bay, in southeast Newfoundland and is host to significant copper occurrences in outcrop. Several new targets have been identified by prospecting over the past two years and copper mineralization can be found locally throughout the claims. The best assay obtained to date from grab samples at the Blue Cove Property returned values as high as 5.1% Cu, 33 g/t Ag and 0.27 g/t Au. Copper mineralization generally occurs in altered volcanic rocks and sediments on the Property with the primary copper minerals being chalcocite with more minor bornite and chalcopyrite. Widespread copper oxide is readily visible on many outcrops throughout the property.

The Property consists of 232 claims covering a 5,800 hectare area, striking 22 kilometres adjacent to the Terrenceville fault structure. Excellent infrastructure also exists in the area, including the nearby town of Terrenceville which hosts a deep sea port.

"It is rare to find a project with such vast potential that has never seen modern exploration. West is anxious to begin a systematic work program on this highly prospective property," states CEO of West Mining Corp. Nicholas Houghton. "The fact that it is a turnkey operation with a Newfoundland based crew on hand lends itself perfectly in allowing the Company to stay focussed on the Kena gold and copper project whilst expanding its portfolio. We see the demand for copper strongly increasing and seizing this opportunity can only be of benefit to our shareholders."

Under the LOI, the parties have agreed to make good faith negotiations towards a binding definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") respecting the proposed transaction. Pursuant to the proposed terms of the transaction contemplated in the LOI, West will be able to exercise the option by: paying an aggregate of $160,000 to the Optionor; issuing an aggregate of 1,700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Optionor; and incurring an aggregate of $750,000 of exploration expenditures on the Property, as follows:

Cash Shares Work Commitment On execution of the Option Agreement (the "Execution Date") $10,000 250,000 - 12 Months after Execution Date $20,000 300,000 $100,000 24 Months after Execution Date $30,000 400,000 $100,000 36 Months after Execution Date $100,000 750,000 $250,000 48 Months after Execution Date $300,000 Aggregate $160,000 1,700,000 $750,000

On West successfully exercising the option, the Optionor will be entitled to retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, with West having the right to purchase one-third (1.0%) of such net smelter returns royalty from the Optionor for $1,000,000 at any time.

West will provide updates respecting the proposed transaction and the Option Agreement in due course.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred at a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au contained within the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

