Brixton Metals Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, Feb. 07, 2022 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and faster execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from purchasing the Company's common shares and simplifies the process of trading them in the United States.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA, under an Option Agreement to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

