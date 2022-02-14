United Lithium Corp Completes Acquisition of 83.6% of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2022 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 83.6% of the Kiety?nm?ki lithium project in Finland. The Acquisition was completed with Sunstone Metals Ltd. ("Sunstone"), Scandian Metal Pty Ltd., Scandian Metals AB and Litiuml?yd?s Oy ("Litiuml?yd?s") involving purchase of 83.6% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Litiuml?yd?s, which holds a 100% interest in and to the mining licenses comprising the Kiety?nm?ki lithium project (the "Project").



Purchase Consideration

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company has: (a) paid $420,000 in cash and (b) issued 871,803 common shares in the capital of ULTH (each, a "ULTH Share") at a deemed price of approximately $0.48 per ULTH Share. The ULTH Shares are escrowed and released over an 8-month period, whereby 70% of such ULTH Shares will be released on June 11, 2022, and the remaining 30% ULTH Shares will be released on October 11, 2022.

Project Details

The Kiety?nm?ki lithium project was discovered by the Finnish Geological Survey ("GTK") in the mid-1980's. GTK drilled 17 shallow diamond drill holes to test down to 70 metres below surface across three traverses, including one traverse of very shallow holes to locate bedrock. In 2016, six holes were drilled by Sunstone which intersected lithium mineralization hosted within a spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm.

Historical drilling results from GTK include 24.25 metres grading 1.31% Li 2 O in drill hole R310 from 58.75 metres; 13 metres grading 1.66% Li 2 O in drill hole R316 from 86.00 metres; and 23 metres grading 1.53% Li 2 O in drill hole R307 from 14.10 metres.

Historical results from Sunstone include 42 metres grading 1.10% Li 2 O in drill hole KMDD001 from 17.88 metres; 6 metres grading 0.90% Li2O in drill hole KMDD002 from 115.14 metres; and 9 metres grading 0.80% Li 2 O in drill hole KMDD006 from 167.00 metres.

Surface channel sampling by GTK included 16.25 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O, 115.6 ppm Nb 2 O 5 and 130.2 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ; 7.70 metres at 1.21% Li 2 O, 100.2 ppm Nb 2 O 5 and 111.3 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and 2.25 metres at 1.10% Li 2 O, 105.4 ppm Nb 2 O 5 and 163.5 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

