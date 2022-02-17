Monumental Minerals Corp. Completes Airborne Magnetic-radiometric Survey At The Jemi Heavy Rare Earth Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2022 - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MNRL) is pleased to report that it has completed the previously announced airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over its Jemi heavy rare earth element (HREE) Project located in Coahuila, Mexico, about 40 km south of the Texas, USA border.

Flights for the high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced on February 1, 2022, following instrument setup, test flights, and QC calibration. A total of approximately 1,121 line-km was completed over 13 survey days. The Company expects preliminary magnetic and radiometric products to be available for review within the coming days, and delivery of final geophysical data and inversion products in the coming weeks.

Magnetic and radiometric data represent a cost-effective method to define areas of high REE potential within the Jemi Project. REE targets can be associated with anomalous magnetic highs or lows, and the anomalies can also be excellent indicators of structure. Strong gamma-ray radiometric anomalies may be associated with potassium (K) enrichment as a product of hydrothermal alteration surrounding peralkaline intrusions. Anomalies of thorium (Th), and to a lesser degree uranium (U), are useful for direct detection of REE deposits, detection of other features associated with mineralization, and parental granites. Geophysical anomalies will be ground-truthed and prioritized for further exploration, which may include detailed geologic mapping, geochemical surveys, and ultimately trenching and/or diamond drill testing.

Maximilian Sali, founder, director and interim CEO comments "As this survey is now completed our technical team will be doing a site visit at the Jemi Project to collect additional samples towards target definition for an upcoming drill program, which we are fully permitted for. The spot prices of rare earth elements currently present at Jemi have increased up to more than 4 fold over the past 18 months, and they have outperformed every other element except for lithium. We are very excited about the potential value Jemi can bring to shareholders in the coming months."

Rare Earth Element Price as of Aug, 20201 Price as of Feb 16, 20221 Percentage Increase Terbium Oxide USD $660/kg US$ 2,374/kg 360% Dysprosium Oxide USD $260/kg US$ 493/kg 190% Neodymium Oxide USD $47/kg US$194/kg 410% Praseodymium Oxide USD $44/kg US$171/kg 390%



__________ 1 Source: www.metal.com

The Jemi Project hosts numerous rare earth element (REE) occurrences containing potentially economic concentrations of the high value magnetic REEs including neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) with associated tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), and zirconium (Zr). Jemi sits within the North American Alkaline Igneous Belt, an under explored north-south trend of alkaline igneous rocks and carbonatites over 3000 km long that is host to numerous REE, gold and other critical element deposits.

HREE Mineralization

The REE mineralization discovered to date at Jemi exhibits characteristics and mineralogy consistent with peralkaline intrusion related deposits, which represent an important potentially economic style for the highest value REEs. Dysprosium, and Tb are typically enriched in these deposits and are essential for the performance of high strength and temperature permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines. Peralkaline deposits are being explored and prepared for development in Australia, Europe, and North America.

At present, ionic clay deposits in southern China and Myanmar are the primary source of the world's HREEs, however limited resource size, high environmental legacy of such deposits, and increasing export restrictions are driving the discovery and development of other more sustainable sources. In addition, with the recent merger of Chinese REE miners, one company will now control 70% of China's HREE production and global pricing power of key HREEs including Dy and Tb.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the Company has an option to own 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Weyman property located in the Kamloops and Nicola Mining Divisions and in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, British Columbia.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the commencement and completion of the geophysical survey on the Jemi Project and the expected timelines, results and outcomes, plans for the Jemi Project, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters.

