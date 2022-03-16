Eloro Resources Intersects 182.34g Ag eq/t over 351.0m in Southern Part of Santa Barbara Target at Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project

Includes higher-grade sections in hole METSBUG-01 of: 261.14g Ag eq/t (24.65g Ag/t, 0.15% Zn, 0.14% Pb, 0.81% Cu and 0.19% Sn) over 22.56m 599.26g Ag eq/t (208.14g Ag/t, 0.28% Zn, 0.51% Pb, 0.56% Cu and 0.41% Sn) over 17.60m 324.72g Ag eq/t (12.49g Ag/t, 1.88% Zn, 1.26% Pb, 0.02% Cu and 0.31% Sn) over 30.01m 292.78g Ag eq/t (55.64g Ag/t, 2.70% Zn, 1.31% Pb, 0.02% Cu and 0.12% Sn) over 31.72m

Hole DSB-25, drilled approximately 400m northwest of hole METSBUG-01, intersected 25 reportable intersections with a best result of 205.13g Ag eq/t (25.01g Ag/t, 0.11g Au/t, 0.13% Cu and 0.25% Sn) over 81.11m including a higher-grade section of 428.83g Ag eq/t (55.88g Ag/t, 0.19g Au/t, 0.28% Cu and 0.53 %Sn) over 17.93m

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from an additional two (2) diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Hole METSBUG-01 is an underground hole drilled for metallurgical sampling purposes from the Santa Barbara adit, while step-out hole DSB-25 was drilled approximately 400m northwest of hole METSBUG-01. Both holes intersected major new extensions of the already large Santa Barbara mineralized zone.

The Company has completed 53,445m in 83 drill holes, including three holes in progress, as shown in Figure 1. Table 1 lists significant assay results from holes METSBUG-01 and DSB-25. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in Eloro's February 1, 2022, press release. Table 2 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area

Hole METSBUG-01, an underground hole drilled for metallurgical sampling purposes from the Santa Barbara adit, was drilled at azimuth 10 degrees at a dip of -35 degrees to intersect the midpoint of an intercept of 184.97g Ag eq/t (29.53g Ag/t, 0.08g Au/t, 1.45% Zn, 0.59% Pb, 0.08% Cu, 0.056% Sn) over 257.5m in discovery hole DHK-15 (see Eloro's January 26, 2021 press release; 164.87g Ag eq/t recalculated, up from 129.60 g Ag eq/t, using current metal pricing) to provide a representative sample in the higher-grade mineralized area of the Santa Barbara breccia pipe (Figures 1 and 2 and Table 1).

This hole intersected 182.34g Ag eq/t (29.85g Ag/t, 1.01% Zn, 0.64% Pb, 0.11% Cu and 0.11% Sn) over its full length of 351.0m including higher-grade sections of:

261.14g Ag eq/t (24.65g Ag/t, 0.15% Zn, 0.14% Pb, 0.81% Cu and 0.19% Sn) over 22.56m from 2.94m to 25.50m,

599.26g Ag eq/t (208.14g Ag/t, 0.28% Zn, 0.51% Pb, 0.56% Cu and 0.41% Sn) over 17.60m from 46.66m to 64.26m. This section included a remarkable sample over 1.42m from 55.43m to 56.85m which assayed 5,106g Ag eq/t (1,730g Ag/t, 0.42g Au/t, 2.15% Bi, 6.33% Cu and 3.55% Sn),

324.72g Ag eq/t (12.49g Ag/t, 1.88% Zn, 1.26% Pb, 0.02% Cu and 0.31% Sn) over 30.01m from 92.89m to 122.90m,

292.78g Ag eq/t (55.64g Ag/t, 2.70% Zn, 1.31% Pb, 0.02% Cu and 0.12% Sn) over 31.72m from 241.28m to 273.00m

As shown in Figure 2, a SW-NE cross section looking northwest, hole METSBUG-01, along with previously released drill holes METSBUG-02 (see Eloro's February 23, 2022 press release) and DSBU-03 (see Eloro's March 1, 2022 press release) define a major high grade mineralized area that extends across a width of approximately 600m to a depth of a least 600m and is open along strike to the northwest and at depth. It is significant to note that hole METSBUG-01 was mineralized from top to bottom and terminated in mineralization.

Importantly, mineralization, especially areas with higher tin grades, appears coincident with elevated magnetic susceptibility (Figure 2). Areas of elevated magnetic susceptibility appear much more expansive than current volumes of rock that have been drill tested, a good indication that more mineralization is yet to be discovered.

Step-out hole DSB-25, drilled approximately 400m northwest of hole METSBUG-01, intersected 25 reportable intersections with a best result of 205.13g Ag eq/t (25.01g Ag/t, 0.1 g Au/t, 0.13% Cu and 0.25% Sn) over 81.11m from 356.93m to 439.04m including a higher-grade section of 428.83g Ag eq/t (55.88 g Ag/t, 0.19 g Au/t, 0.28% Cu and 0.53 %Sn) over 17.93m from 379.18m to 397.11m. This hole continues to confirm the extent of significant mineralization in the northwest extension area of Santa Barbara.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro, commented: "We are continuing to intersect wide areas of higher-grade mineralization which will enhance our planned inaugural National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Longer holes are planned in this very prospective area of the Santa Barbara target to better define the full extent of the higher-grade areas which remain open both along strike and downdip."

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President Exploration, added: "We are continuing to expand the extent of the remarkable silver-tin polymetallic mineralized system at Iska Iska. Additional holes are in progress to test the downdip and along strike extent of the high-grade zone in the southeastern part of the Santa Barbara target area. Drilling is also in progress, as outlined in the Eloro press release of March 1, 2022, to test the major targets in the Porco area indicated by the 3D inverse magnetic susceptibility model."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., General Manager of Eloro's Bolivian subsidiary Minera Tupiza S.R.L. ("Minera Tupiza"), further commented: "Recent assays from drillholes METSBUG 1 and 2 and DSBU-03 have intersected highly enriched zones of Sn, Ag, Pb and Cu with local Au and Bi in stockworks, disseminations and a variety of breccia types including both volcanic explosive and later structurally controlled breccias. The strength and intensity of mineralization in these holes along with the elevated magnetic susceptibility which extends much further along strike and downdip suggests the possibility of a major feeder in this area."

Table 1: Significant Results, Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at March 16, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE UNDERGROUND METALLURGICAL DRILL HOLE Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t METSBUG-01 0.00 351.00 351.00 29.85 0.03 1.01 0.64 0.11 0.11 0.02 0.01 182.34 Incl 2.94 25.50 22.56 24.65 0.05 0.15 0.14 0.81 0.19 0.01 0.00 261.14 Incl 46.66 64.26 17.60 208.14 0.07 0.28 0.51 0.56 0.41 0.21 0.01 599.26 Incl 92.89 122.90 30.01 12.49 0.03 1.88 1.26 0.02 0.31 0.00 0.01 324.72 Incl 241.28 273.00 31.72 55.64 0.02 2.70 1.21 0.02 0.12 0.00 0.01 292.78 NORTHWEST EXTENSION DRILL HOLE DSB-25 28.46 29.80 1.34 13.00 0.25 0.01 1.97 0.05 0.00 0.042 0.001 112.56 74.10 114.60 40.50 7.34 0.04 0.00 0.17 0.01 0.08 0.002 0.001 64.16 147.02 148.40 1.38 30.00 0.07 0.01 0.27 0.01 0.08 0.014 0.001 97.17 188.92 191.96 3.04 53.79 0.04 0.00 0.98 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.001 101.78 205.45 232.46 27.01 39.47 0.05 0.01 0.37 0.06 0.04 0.003 0.001 89.29 253.43 260.90 7.47 1.10 0.03 0.09 0.75 0.03 0.03 0.001 0.010 53.58 268.39 284.96 16.57 16.47 0.03 0.18 0.84 0.02 0.04 0.002 0.004 80.33 308.96 347.97 39.01 6.71 0.05 0.18 0.08 0.09 0.04 0.002 0.003 55.16 356.93 439.04 82.11 25.01 0.11 0.01 0.03 0.13 0.25 0.031 0.001 205.13 Incl. 379.18 397.11 17.93 55.88 0.19 0.01 0.04 0.22 0.53 0.086 0.001 428.83 463.20 511.86 48.66 1.09 0.02 0.03 0.47 0.01 0.12 0.001 0.029 94.26 539.20 542.20 3.00 4.50 0.08 0.87 0.20 0.01 0.01 0.006 0.030 67.28 564.70 570.69 5.99 2.61 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.09 0.006 0.003 65.41 591.03 593.99 2.96 4.48 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.15 0.14 0.035 0.001 120.46 612.04 615.03 2.99 6.99 0.12 0.00 0.01 0.08 0.08 0.005 0.001 73.20 630.04 643.52 13.48 3.99 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.09 0.04 0.005 0.001 57.42 663.01 664.51 1.50 7.00 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.57 0.02 0.363 0.001 168.61 682.50 685.53 3.03 10.53 0.02 0.05 0.00 0.26 0.14 0.004 0.001 133.31 691.50 697.50 6.00 4.37 0.16 0.10 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.078 0.001 67.41 703.50 713.87 10.37 9.46 0.53 0.39 0.01 0.08 0.06 0.183 0.001 145.81 719.90 725.82 5.92 4.29 0.03 0.39 0.15 0.06 0.05 0.014 0.001 67.07 739.43 742.41 2.98 3.00 0.07 0.30 0.07 0.06 0.04 0.061 0.001 69.46 755.97 760.52 4.55 4.89 0.17 0.18 0.03 0.08 0.07 0.043 0.001 86.36 766.54 768.03 1.49 7.00 0.04 0.19 0.03 0.19 0.09 0.032 0.001 101.64 772.54 778.59 6.05 6.23 0.10 0.75 0.05 0.20 0.06 0.042 0.003 121.20 796.54 798.03 1.49 3.00 0.09 0.11 0.09 0.06 0.03 0.347 0.001 107.40

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.



Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows (Prices updated as of February 1, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US (per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $722.56 1.0000 Sn $42.56 0.0589 Zn $3.30 0.0046 Pb $2.33 0.0032 Au $57,604.00 79.7221 Cu $9.68 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume "Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia" by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from March 16, 2022 press release.

Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole Length m Surface Drilling Northwest Extension Santa Barbara DSB-14 S 205283.0 7656587.2 4175.0 225 -65 968.5 DSB-16 S 204973.1 7657053.8 4165.0 225 -65 862.0 DSB-17 S 7656765.4 205131.3 4173.0 225 -40 841.0 DSB-18 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -40 890.4 DSB-19 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -65 803.3 DSB-22 S 7657208.4 204799.4 4145.0 225 -40 258.4 DSB-23 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -40 661.3 DSB-24 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -65 343.4 DSB-26 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -40 815.4 DSB-27 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -65 800.4 Subtotal 7244.1 Underground Drilling Santa Barbara Adit DSBU-4 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 180 -20 570.0 DSBU-5 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -40 491.7 DSBU-6 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -65 253.5 DSBU-7 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 235 -50 800.9 Subtotal 2116.1 DSBU-8 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 200 -50 In progress Surface Drilling South Extension Santa Barbara DSBS-01 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4204.0 30? -30 700.8 Subtotal 700.8 DSBS-02 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4204.0 0? -45 In progress Porco Target Area - Surface Drill Program DPC-04 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 0 -60 371.4 DPC-05 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 90 -60 407.5 DPC-06 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 243 -60 716.4 DPC-07 S 205090.0 7655343.7 4310.0 235 -65 791.4 DPC-08 S 205456.2 7655113.4 4175.9 243 -60 800.4 Subtotal 2295.7 DPC-09 S 205090.0 7655343.7 4310.0 235 -65 In progress TOTAL 12,356.7

S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 13, 2020 to December 17, 2021 is 40,468 m in 73 holes (26 underground holes and 47 surface holes). From re-start of drilling on January 17, 2022, an additional 12,977m has been completed bringing the overall total to 53,445m in 83 drill holes (28 underground drill holes and 55 surface drill holes) including 3 holes in progress.

Figure 1: Geology of the Iska Iska Caldera Complex showing locations of Major Breccia Pipe targets, the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Zone and diamond drill holes completed and planned.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddad13c1-182e-4aef-a844-9d1ecde42769

Figure 2: Preliminary W-E Geological Cross Section with Drill Holes METSBUG-01, METSBUG-02 and DSBU-03 (looking northwest)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f84cd4c-4e09-41a7-b3de-9ae3b13d66dc

Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Minera Tupiza, and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Manager of Minera Tupiza. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon International Limited are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

The magnetic survey was carried out by MES Geophysics using a GEM Systems GSM-19W Overhauser magnetometer. Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration provided the survey design, preparation of the maps and interpretation from data processed and quality reviewed by Rob McKeown, P. Geo. of MES Geophysics. Messrs. Hale, Gilliatt and McKeown are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Joe Mihelcic, P.Eng., P.Geo., a QP under NI 43-101, of Clearview Geophysics completed the 3D magnetic inversion model in consultation with Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda's preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Au and Sn analysis on these samples is done by ALS Bolivia Ltda in Lima. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time continues to improve and it is hoped that most of the sample backlog will be cleared in the next 4-6 weeks.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potos? and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m). Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company's nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q2 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick's Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver's La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

