Local Municipalities Support Chvaletice Manganese Project with Approval of Land Rezoning and Land Access Agreement

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2022 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that the Village of Trnavka council has approved the rezoning of land underlying the Chvaletice Manganese Project deposit (the "Project"). In addition, terms for a land access agreement have been approved for the Project land owned by the local Municipality of Chvaletice.



Approval for Rezoning of Land Underlying the Project

The Village of Trnavka ("Trnavka"), on which approximately 85% of the Project's tailings are located, has formally approved the rezoning of such land for mining use. Trnavka is the closest residential area and lies just to the east of the Project. The rezoning demonstrates continued support from Trnavka, which previously sold the Company a 2.96-hectare strip of land adjacent to the Project's tailings hosted deposit.

The remaining area of the underlying land falls under the authority of the Municipality of Chvaletice ("Chvaletice"), which lies just to the west of the Project. The Municipality previously voted unanimously to approve the initiation of the rezoning process under its municipal land use plans. This process is progressing, and the Company anticipates that the rezoning of the Chvaletice land underlying the Project's tailings deposit to be formally approved for mining by the end of calendar 2022.

Approval of Land Access Agreement Terms from Chvaletice

The Company is also pleased to report that the Municipality of Chvaletice has approved land access agreement terms via rental of the land owned by Chvaletice, granting the Company access to approximately 19% of the total land area required for the Project and approximately 15% of the total tailings area.

Material terms with Chvaletice include the rental of the land for the earlier of a 40-year period or upon remediation of the land at an annual rental of CZK 7.46 million (approximately CAD$420,000), adjusted for inflation based on the average annual Czech consumer price index for the 12 months of the previous calendar year. The land rental arrangement is subject to final contracts formalizing the land rental from Chvaletice, which the Company expects to be completed in the second quarter of calendar 2022.

Discussions are progressing with the remaining landowners to enter land access agreements for the remaining Project area. To date, the Company has received consent from all necessary landowners to conduct exploration activities and to access the site. Additionally, the Company has acquired, has agreed to acquire, or has options to acquire all the land required for its intended high-purity manganese processing plant site.

EMN's President and CEO, Dr. Matthew James, commented:

"We are grateful for the continued support of our neighbouring communities, Chvaletice and Trnavka. Our team has worked hard to ensure that local community residents are well-informed, and that meaningful opportunities are created for them to participate in the evaluation and planning of the Chvaletice Manganese Project. Our goal remains to build long-term, respectful, and collaborative relationships, while ensuring that the Project fits seamlessly into the environmental, social, and economic fabric of the region.

"Additionally, we continue to move our discussions forward with the remaining landowners related to land access agreements for the Chvaletice Project area."

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a speciality chemicals company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The Company's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of high-purity manganese products in the heart of Europe, serving the electric vehicle battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic, within the European Union. At the same time as the Project produces high-purity manganese it will be remediating the tailings area, which is a longstanding source of groundwater pollution.

