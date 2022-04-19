Stinger Resources Adds OTCQB Listing to Capitalize on Investor Interest in the United States

Cardston, April 19, 2022 - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) (OTCQB: STNRF) ("the Company"), an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and strategic metal deposits within North America., is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Shares of Stinger will trade under the ticker "STNRF" as of April 19, 2022. The OTCQB is a Venture Market that was established as a premier market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies to gain exposure to a wider network of investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STNG.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors. We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets," said President and CEO Darren Blaney. "We have so many exceptional properties, including the high-grade Dunwell Mine in BC's prolific Golden Triangle, that deserve as wide a coverage as possible."

The flagship Dunwell Mine property boasts exceptional past production grades of gold and silver, and is situated in the richest part of the Golden Triangle, just minutes from two bulk tonnage deep sea ports. The Dunwell Mine Property contains close to two dozen main showings of high-grade gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper over a 6.5 km fault zone. Of these, over half have been historically explored underground and 7 or 8 have shipped ore, the most significant of which is the Dunwell Mine. Other producing claims within the property had their ore processed at the nearby Dunwell mine.





Map of production zones on Dunwell Mine

Each of these areas were in production during the 1930s when exploration techniques and technology were very primitive by today's standards. Stinger Resources is employing the latest in exploration technology to unlock the great potential that exists here.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Dunwell Project is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele and optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 587-271-0999

Email: kburton@stingerresources.com

Further information about Stinger can be found on its website at: www.stingerresources.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

