The First Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project Demonstrate the High-Grade Vein and Thick Stockwork Zone Continue Down Dip

Vancouver, April 19, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce assay results from the first three core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. As anticipated, all three holes intersected high grades similar to the shallower reverse circulation drill holes. Three additional holes are in process in the assay laboratory. The drill will now move 300 metres along strike to the south.

Section 1 - Holes PC22-86 through PC22-88 and PC22-91

Results demonstrate the continuation of the high-grade upper ("hanging wall") vein down-dip from the previously reported reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. Similarly the stockwork mineralization below (footwall) to the HW vein continues. Results are reported below.

PC22-86

High grade HW vein: 32.90 gpt gold, 97 gpt silver from 85.73-86.71 metres (0.98 m), within

High Grade Interval: 10.81 gpt gold, 41.41 gpt silver from 82.32-86.71 metres (4.39 m), within

Total Mineralized Zone: 1.31 gpt gold, 7.29 gpt silver from 68.29-118.29 metres (50.0m)

PC22-87

High Grade HW Vein: 16.25 gpt gold, 66.6 gpt silver from 99.39-100.37 metres (0.98 m), within

High Grade Interval: 6.02 gpt gold, 28.2 gpt silver from 96.49-100.37 metres (3.87 m), within

Total Mineralized Zone: 1.01 gpt gold, 6.5 gpt silver from 92.35-133.23 metres (40.9 m)

PC22-88

High Grade HW vein: 17.35 gpt gold, 46.6 gpt silver from 120.64-121.37 metres, (0.73 m), within

High Grade Interval: 8.7 gpt gold, 21.46 gpt silver from 119.36-121.37 metres (2.01 m), within

Total Mineralized Zone: 1.14 gpt gold, 4.97 gpt silver from 113.11-161.61 metres (48.5 m)

PC22-91

Assays are pending. Hole PC22-91 was drilled from the same pad as the holes reported above to test the down-dip continuation of the mineralization encountered in PC22-88. The hole was drilled after the two holes were completed on the Shark Fin target.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "We drilled these holes to confirm grades from previous, shallower RC drill holes and to determine the continuity of mineralization to depth. We certainly accomplished that. Effectively we have doubled the down dip extent, with another unassayed hole (PC22-91) down dip from these holes being visually impressive. In that hole the HW vein was intercepted where anticipated. In addition, an impressive and extensive zone of stockwork mineralization with some visible gold is present. The stockwork mineralization extends down to the total depth of the hole".

"I have included the HW vein in our calculation of the Total Mineralized Zone for each hole. I did this because of the vein's consistency and the fact that there is 40 to 50 metres of low-grade mineralization below it. It is far too early to talk about mining, however I have little doubt that the Philadelphia project has the signature of a bulk tonnage, open pitable target rather than merely a narrow vein underground mining scenario. This is supported by the+100 metre thick zone of mineralization we discovered to the south which will be drilled next", added Greg Hahn.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Section 2 - The Shark Fin - Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "Shark Fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite. They were drilled from the same drill pad as the three core holes on Section 1 but on an oblique azimuth of 325 degrees, instead of 270 degrees. Assays are awaited. See News Release dated March 15, 2022.

The drill rig will move to the southern area located 300 meters to the south of Section 1 reported above. There we will drill a fence of core holes as we did on Section 1, and parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept reported to date. One of the core holes will be a twin of PRC21-85 to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the core is inventoried, photographed, sawed and, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. In addition to the Philadelphia project, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes for Carlin-type targets on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.