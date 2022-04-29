TSX Venture Exchange, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 - Eric Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., (TSXV: NOU)

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

