Avrupa Minerals Receives New Slivova Exploration License in Kosovo

Covers Slivova gold prospect and potential extensions, May 26, 2022 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is excited to announce that it has received a new, 7-year exploration permit covering the Slivova gold prospect and potential extensions, located in The Republic of Kosovo. The Company discovered the gold prospect in late 2012, and did extensive work on the property through a joint venture partnership that continued from 2014 until 2018. From that time, the Company placed the Project on hold while renewing and upgrading the land tenure situation, and continues to actively search for potential JV partners experienced in small-mine operations.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "We are truly excited to reclaim the Slivova gold prospect after several years of working out the exploration licensing situation in the Project area. The new exploration license allows us up to seven years to potentially advance the prospect to a mining solution, and is more than double the size of the original Slivova license. In addition to upgrading the main zone and close-in satellite deposits, we will now have the opportunity to follow on new targets and previously-speculated extensions to further increase the size of the mineral resource at Slivova. The Company is actively discussing with potential mining partners to quickly advance the Project through joint venture operations."

Figure 1. Outline of the new Slivova exploration license (in black). The Company plans work in all areas of interest in order to upgrade the present mineral resource estimate.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

