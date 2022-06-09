Adventus Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting and Upcoming Participation at PDAC 2022 Convention

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Toronto, Canada.

A total of 120,437,264 common shares were voted at the Annual Meeting, representing 72.4% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Election of Directors







Michael Haworth 103,200,528 88.793% 13,025,149 11.207% Christian Kargl-Simard 116,161,677 99.945% 64,000 0.055% Barry Murphy 110,735,277 95.276% 5,490,400 4.724% Melissa Romero Noboa 115,797,228 99.631% 428,449 0.369% Paul Sweeney 116,151,677 99.936% 74,000 0.064% Mark Wellings 116,151,677 99.936% 74,000 0.064%









Appointment of Auditor







Deloitte LLP 120,421,264 99.987% 16,000 0.013%











Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Ratification of Share Compensation Plan 110,219,577 94.832% 6,006,100 5.168% Approval of Amendment to Share Compensation Plan 89,484,895 93.338% 6,386,910 6.662%



Dr. Sally Eyre did not stand for re-election to the Board of Adventus Mining. The Board of Directors thanks Dr. Eyre for her contributions as one of the founding members of the Board and wish her continued success in her endeavours. All six elected directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Adventus Mining at PDAC 2022

Adventus Mining is pleased to announce the management team's upcoming participation at the in-person Prospectors and Developers Association Canada 2022 convention ("PDAC") to be held from June 13 to 15, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Management team members will be available to attendees at various PDAC events and functions - highlighted by:

Investors Exchange - Booth #3306 (close to the Core Shack) - with drill core from El Domo-Curipamba project

Ecuador Day (Monday, June 13) - MTCC North Building (room #202 CD) - Presentation on the El Domo-Curipamba project at 11:00 am ET

Ecuador Open for Business Seminar (Monday, June 13) - Hosted by the Government of Ecuador, Adventus Mining's CEO will participate in a round table discussion on investments in Ecuador

Ecuador Night Reception (Tuesday, June 14) - Hosted by the Mining Chamber of Ecuador (CME - Cámara de Minería del Ecuador)

For more information, please visit: https://adventusmining.com/events and https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Strategic shareholders of Adventus Mining include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corp.