Wealth Minerals Begins Drilling on the Ollague Salar Project

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") , reports it has begun drilling on the Ollagüe Salar (the "Project") in northern Chile.

Wealth's drill program comprises approximately five holes for a total of 1,500m of diamond drilling. This drill campaign will test brine anomalies as interpreted by prior geophysical studies. The campaign's results will be augmented by exciting earlier third party drill information Wealth identified on the Project via its recent acquisition of 1,600 ha in the same Ollagüe Salar (see press release dated May 3, 2022). The Company anticipates publishing a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource on the Project following the completion of drilling, laboratory work and analyses.

Wealth's CEO Hendrik van Alphen commented: "The team at Wealth is advancing our projects and doing so in a responsible way that includes the input of all stakeholders. Our goal in the short to medium term is to provide metrics for the Project that will allow the capital markets to benchmark Wealth to other peer companies and guide our efforts for future Project development."

The Ollagüe Project

The Ollagüe Project consists of 8,000 hectares located in northern Chile, Region II, near the Bolivian border and approximately 200km due north of the Atacama Salar. Lithium Chile Inc. conducted a drilling campaign at Ollagüe in 2018, which returned lithium grades up to 480 Li mg/l while earlier surface sampling returned lithium grades as high as 1,140 Li mg/l. Readers are cautioned these results are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Wealth's mineral properties or position in the Ollagüe basin. Wealth previously conducted a coincident loop Transient Electromagnetic survey on the Ollagüe Project, which identified very highly conductive zones interpreted to represent porous media with high-salinity fluids (potentially lithium-bearing brines) at depth.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico and Chile. The Company's main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Wealth Minerals Ltd.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Marla Ritchie, Michael Pound or Henk van Alphen

Phone: 604-331-0096 or 604-638-3886

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis

Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.

Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom, Inc.

Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WealthMineralsLtd

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wealth-minerals

Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/WealthMinerals

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral projects, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127359