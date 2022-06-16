Focus Graphite Awarded $350,000 Grant from the Québec Government to Develop a Geometallurgical Model of its MOGC graphite deposit, at Lac Tétépisca, Québec

KINGSTON, June 16, 2022 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQX:FCSMF)("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of up to $350,000 by Québec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MERN"). The grant will be used to finance a geometallurgical study of the Company's Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor ("MOGC") graphite deposit at its Lac Tétépisca project. The Lac Tétépisca project is located in the southwest Manicouagan Reservoir area of Québec's Côte-Nord region, on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu First Nation.

The grant award is part of the MERN's program to support mineral exploration for minerals needed for green and renewable energy technologies as outlined in its 2020-2025 Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals.

"We are delighted to receive the financial support of the Québec Government as we endeavour to advance our MOGC graphite deposit to the next stage of the mineral resource appraisal process, "said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite.

The funding will be used to conduct a series of mineralogical, metallurgical, and geoenvironmental tests, the results of which will be integrated with geological, geochemical, and geostatistical information to create a spatially based predictive model of the MOGC deposit. Potential applications of the predictive model include mapping the in-situ distribution of flake sizes and flake value; mapping the distribution of potentially acid generating (PAG) sulphide minerals; and identifying metallurgical processing attributes that will affect the purity of the graphite concentrates along with the recovery of value-added coarse (+48 mesh) flake.

"By developing the geometallurgical model, we hope to advance our understanding of our MOGC graphite deposit and determine what it will take to develop it as a source of high-quality high purity flake graphite materials to supply the expanding electric vehicle (EV) battery market, as well as other applications for which graphite concentrates of the highest quality are required," added Mr. Roy.

In its press release of February 17, 2022, Focus announced the results from its Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) at Lac Tétépisca, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 59.3 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 10.61% graphitic carbon ("Cg"), equivalent to 6.3 Mt of in-situ graphite, a quantity which suggests the deposit has the potential to become one of the largest sources of high-grade flake graphite in North America.

Focus has commissioned IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. ("IOS") of Saguenay, Québec to design and conduct the geometallurgical test work program, which is expected to begin this summer using drill core samples taken from the Lac Tétépisca project in 2021.

Qualified Person

Mr. Marc-André Bernier, géo. (QC), P.Geo. (ON), M.Sc., Senior Geoscientist for Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière ("TJCM"), a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. Focus is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For more information about Focus Graphite and the Company's Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife projects, please visit Focus's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

