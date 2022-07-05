Bearing Lithium Corp. Announces Update Regarding Transaction With LPI

Vancouver, July 5, 2022 - (TSXV:BRZ) (OTC:BLILF) Bearing Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Bearing") is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated June 22, 2022 (the "Consolidation News Release") announcing the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Lithium Power International Ltd. ("LPI"), pursuant to which LPI has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bearing in an all share transaction (the "Transaction") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) as part of a three way transaction that consolidates 100% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile (the "Project") into a single entity (the "Consolidation"), LPI has provided a further update on the intended spin out of its Western Australia lithium exploration assets (the "WA Spin-Off").

As announced in the Consolidation News Release, Bearing shareholders who continue to hold LPI Shares (following the Transaction) at the time of the WA Spin-Off will receive a pro-rata allocation of shares in a separate entity which will hold the WA Spin-Off assets ("DemergeCo").

LPI announced today that it has entered agreements to significantly increase its tenement holdings in Western Australia. The acquisitions would significantly increase LPI's ground position in the Greenbushes Area, making LPI the largest holder of ground along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone. The acquisitions also diversify LPI's geographic extent in Western Australia, by obtaining a foothold in the Eastern Goldfields region. These increased exploration ground holdings will be part of the DemergeCo following the completion of the WA Spin-Off. Further details with respect to the LPI announcement can be found on LPI's website at https://lithiumpowerinternational.com.

For more information with respect to the Transaction (including a copy of the Consolidation News Release), please visit www.bearinglithium.com or www.sedar.com.

For more Information, please contact:

Ray Baterina

Corporate Secretary Info@bearinglithium.com

604-262-8835

