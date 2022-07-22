Arctic Star Exploration Announces Marketing Agreements with CanaCom Group and Market One Media Group Inc.

July 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSX:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A1) (WKN:A2DFY5) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged the marketing services of 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom") and Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One"). This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional, and Market Making Activities.

On April 20, 2022, the Company signed an agreement with CanaCom Group, pursuant to which CanaCom agreed to provide digital content, marketing, and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, commencing on May 20, 2022, for a fee of $120,000, plus applicable taxes. CanaCom is a full-service marketing agency based in Toronto, Ontario. CanaCom provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. To the best of the Company's knowledge CanaCom does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. CanaCom operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company. The agreement with CanaCom is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On June 6, 2022, the Company signed an agreement with Market One, pursuant to which Market One agreed to provide marketing and social media expertise in support of the Company's growth initiatives. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, commencing on June 6, 2022, for a fee of $100,000, plus applicable taxes. Market One is a marketing agency for public companies with offices in Vancouver and Toronto. It offers a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in print, digital, and broadcast television. To the best of the Company's knowledge Market One does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Market One operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company. The agreement with Market One is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All references to currency in this news release are to Canadian currency.

About Arctic Star

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 6 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The Company also has a 958 Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plans to work once Covid restrictions lift. The Company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere.

The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (currently 81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (currently 18.5%).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

"Patrick Power"

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

