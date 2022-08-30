WOODSTOCK, Aug. 30, 2022 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. ("JSHG" or "Joshua") (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter D'Jay to the company as an Independent Director. This exciting news follows the recent announcement of our acquisition of the Champion Gold Mine in Northern Ontario, Canada.

As an Independent Director, Peter will be responsible for the continued development of Joshua Gold Resources' corporate credibility and for ensuring good governance of the company. He will function as a steward of corporate operations, play a vital role in risk management and guide our company as we continue to grow.

Throughout his 35-year career, Mr. D'Jay has built an extensive network of contacts and consistently created value for mineral resource development organizations, real estate development companies and startups.

Peter graduated from the University of Colorado in 1984 and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Environmental Science as well as an Elementary Education Certification.

Mr. D'Jay's previous experience includes the position as Independent Director for another publicly traded exploration company. He also served as Independent Liaison with JPAI, an internationally funded development finance advisory for clean energy and environmental projects.

Presently, Peter is a highly regarded sales consultant for several companies, including KIR Collection (kircollection.com) and ZenPotamus (zenpotamus.com). During the winter months, Peter also serves as a ski instructor for Vail Mountain in Colorado, USA.

"On behalf of my fellow directors, I am pleased to welcome Peter to the team", Joshua Gold President, Ben Fuschino said. "He joins the board at an exciting time in the company's growth, as we continue to grow our portfolio, and ultimately unlock the inherent value of our existing properties in the North American mining and exploration landscape."

About Joshua Gold Resources Inc.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the 3-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, niobium, lithium to chromium.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Peter Nicosia, President of Bull In Advantage, LLC

Phone: (585) 703-6565

Email: investors@joshuagoldresources.com

