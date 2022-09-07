Potential Lithium Indicators Surveyed on Joshua Gold Resources Property

WOODSTOCK, Sept. 07, 2022 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to share lithium-related news from its Seymour Lake Extension property, following an update from Fred Sharpley, JSHG Chief Geologist and QP (Qualified Person).

Located approximately 60 Kilometers north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, JSHG's 100% owned Seymour Lake Extension lithium prospect property consists of 27 unpatented claims, covering 1371 acres. It is situated within the Caribou-Marshall Lake Greenstone Belt and is 300 meters east of Green Technology Metals' (ASX: GT1) Seymour Lake lithium deposit - which is estimated to contain 2-3 million tons of 1.25% lithium.

Mr. Sharpley remarks that the property appears to have a geological structure consistent with a potential lithium mineral deposit, along with the presence of indicator minerals, like pegmatite, suggesting the same:

"The lithium occurs in pegmatite related to the lenticular hornblende tonalite and granite batholith. The pegmatite deposits occur as:

Structural zones related to the contact of the granite and mafic volcanics.

North-South structural zones within the granite.

On the Seymour Extension property, a LIDAR Survey over parts of the property identified two mineral outcrops that are interpreted as pegmatite related to a north-south structure primarily within the granite at Seymour Lake.

An exploration program of prospecting and sampling is recommended."

This assessment is based on the recent survey of the Seymour Lake Extension property and is backed up by Mr. Sharpley's 60 years of experience working around the world in resource exploration.

Mr. Sharpley, who holds a B.A.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan, has worked for an impressive list of companies, including Keevil Mining Group, Temagami Mining Company Ltd. and Lacana in Mexico on the La Encantada Project.

He also spent a brief period working at Silverfields in Cobalt, Ontario as well as two years in Bathurst, New Brunswick, where he was engaged in general exploration.

In addition to JSHG, Mr. Sharpley has explored gold opportunities for other Canadian mining companies including Opawica Explorations Inc., Pelangio Mines Inc.,Detour Gold Corp., Wolfden, Sabina, NFX and Mistango River Resources Inc.

Joshua Gold Resources CEO Ben Fuschino adds:" Lithium is one of the metals that is the future of new-energy technology. We are happy to have such a prospect in our property portfolio and are looking forward to the results from our exploration team."

About Joshua Gold Resources Inc.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the 3-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, niobium, lithium to chromium.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

