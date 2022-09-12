Patriot Battery Metals ASX Listing Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2022 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to provide the following update on its plans to dual list on the ASX.

Patriot has been in consultation with the ASX to obtain in-principle approval to undertake a dual listing on the ASX and TSX-V. Following the successful relisting of Patriot on the TSX-V on 14 July 2022, the Company now anticipates it will receive in-principle approval along with the standard ASX Listing Rule waivers for a TSX-V company to dual list on the ASX shortly. The Company now expects to lodge its listing prospectus in October 2022.

Subject to the successful completion of the conditions in the in-principle approval including successful closing of the prospectus, Patriot would commence trading on the ASX. This is expected to be prior to the end of 2022.

The Company will provide further updates on the ASX listing process but cautions investors there is no guarantee that the Company will list on ASX.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-1 spodumene pegmatite corridor with drill intercepts of 1.22% Li 2 O and 138 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 152.8 m (CV22-030), and 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 70.1 m, including 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 40.7 m (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company's other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

