CORRECTION -- Bunker Hill Provides September 2022 Project Restart Update

HIGHLIGHTS Phase 1 Prefeasibility Study results reported, envisaging low capex, high-margin restart with average annual FCF of >$25 million, EBITDA of >$40 million, and zinc-equivalent production of >90 million pounds. Value accretive opportunities include unlocking value from 6.9Mt Inferred Mineral Resource

Ball mill capable of increasing production throughput to 2,100 tpd (vs. 1,800 tpd in PFS) secured

Procurement and Construction Management (PCM) contractor selected and on-site

Underground decline advances; purchased haul truck and jumbo drill placed in service

Demolition at Pend Oreille site continuing safely and on schedule; expected completion in November

CEO Sam Ash and CFO David Wiens to host interactive 6ix investor event today, Wednesday October 5 at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during the month of September 2022.

Sam Ash, CEO stated: "September was an important and exciting month at Bunker Hill, including the reporting of our Phase 1 PFS results, the securing of an additional ball mill capable of meeting and potentially increasing PFS throughput levels, and the selection of a PCM contractor. On the ground, it is also pleasing to see key underground and surface activities continuing to advance in support of a planned mine restart at the end of next year."

PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (PCM) CONTRACTOR SELECTION

After an extensive evaluation process, the Company has appointed Strike Group ("Strike") as its PCM partner for the mine restart activities. Strike is 100% owned by American Industrial Partners, an operationally-oriented private equity firm that has an extensive track record in new capital construction and infrastructure solutions. The Strike team has established a permanent on-site presence in mid-September and is in the process of refining the master schedule for the project and driving various engineering and other studies to facilitate project advancement.

UNDERGROUND ACTIVITY AND MOBILE EQUIPMENT

The underground decline ramp from the 5-Level to the 6-level of the mine continued to advance with a total of 1,325 feet of the planned 2,125 feet completed as of September 30. All muck bays and sumps have now been completed, and ventilation planning has optimized the location of the "vent drift" fan which will be driven coincident with the ramp. Completion of ramp will facilitate access to the existing Newgard 3,300-foot internal ramp system and subsequent sub-level development within the Newgard portion of mineralization.

The previously announced 16-ton haul truck and electric jumbo drill have now been serviced and are currently in operation underground. The electric jumbo drill has the capability to drill 12-foot advancement rounds, as compared to the previous jumbo drill's 10-foot rounds. With this extra footage capacity, advancement rates are expected to increase for the remainder of the decline drive.

DEMOLITION ACTIVITIES AT PEND OREILLE SITE

With the process plant having been fully demobilized (see the Company's news release of August 31, 2022 for further detail), demolition activities at Teck's Pend Oreille site commenced in mid-September. By the end of September, the former crusher building had been reduced to its foundations, a key milestone. Progress also included the dropping of a conveyor that had fed the fine ore bins from the surface crushers, and the reduction of the former mill building to a single level. Work is on schedule for full completion in early November.

Photo 1: Arrival of additional DUX underground haul truck

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d3472d7-1ddd-4af3-a01f-dac4f8e939e9

Photo 2: Crusher building reduce to its foundations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a182ec-dfdd-49b0-8a70-d12919f21bb8

Photo 3: Mill building reduced to one level

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfd43bd7-b101-4d66-8e95-8cd353b768f6

PREFEASIBILITY STUDY RESULTS AND BALL MILL PURCHASE

On September 6th, the Company reported the results of a Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") for the first phase of the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine. The PFS plan significantly de-risks the project and describes a $55 million (including contingency) initial capital cost to restart the mine by the end of 2023, generating over $25 million of annual average free cash flow from an initial 5-year mine plan based on Probable Mineral Reserves to produce over 315 million pounds of zinc, 145 million pounds of lead, and 3 million ounces of silver at an estimated All-in Sustaining Cost of $0.77 per payable pound of zinc (net of by-products). The Company is finalizing the associated Prefeasibility Study report, which will be filed on SEDAR by October 21, 2022.

Numerous value accretive opportunities were identified as part of the PFS study including unlocking value from the 6.9 million ton Inferred Mineral Resource which is not included in the 5-year mine plan. On September 20th, the Company reported that it had secured a ball mill and ancillary equipment capable of meeting the 1,800 ton per day production throughput rate envisaged in the PFS, while also supporting a 17% throughput increase to 2,100 tons per day, subject to future engineering and mine planning.

SHARE ISSUANCE AND NEW PAYMENT BOND

Consistent with the payment of interest for the first and second quarters of 2022, the Company has elected to issue common shares for the payment of interest for the third quarter of 2022 to the holders of the Royalty Convertible Debenture, Series 1 Convertible Debenture, and Series 2 Convertible Debenture. A total of 8,252,940 common shares of the Company will be issued on October 5, 2022.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

