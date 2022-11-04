Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, November 4, 2022 - Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that the Company has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire November 21, 2022 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 5,233,824 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in November 2019 (see news release dated November 21, 2019) will be extended to a new expiration date of May 21, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.25.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the ongoing production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth, with an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource update now in progress based on a 14-hole expansion drilling campaign.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario. Drayton-Black Lake is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company also holds the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director

Email: info@criticalminerals.com

Phone: (604) 357 4790

Web: http://criticalminerals.com

Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724042/Stillwater-Critical-Minerals-Applies-for-Warrant-Extension