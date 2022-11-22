Cross River Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, November 22, 2022 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") announces that it has closed an initial tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company for gross proceeds of $275,000. In connection with closing of the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 9,166,665 Shares at a price of $0.03 per Share. The Company intends to complete a further tranche of the Offering, on the same terms as the initial tranche, and will provide a further update once closing of this further tranche has been completed.

No finders' or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the initial tranche of the Offering. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who assist in introducing subscribers to a further tranche of the Offering. All Shares issued under the initial tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until March 23, 2023.

About Cross River Ventures Corp.

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls over 20,000-ha within a multiple project portfolio containing highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

