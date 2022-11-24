G.E.T.T Gold Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Brossard (Quebec), November 24, 2022 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("G.E.T.T Gold") (TSXV:GETT), G.E.T.T Gold is pleased to provide an update on its most recent activities including changes to the Board of Directors and the creation of an advisory committee. During September 2022, G.E.T.T Gold carried out very conclusive and positive thermal fragmentation tests with its Xtract'ore thermal unit on an exploration site located in Eastern Canada.

Objectives of the trials were:

- Test the efficiency and durability of the new equipment added to the thermal unit such as a controller as well as internal improvements implemented following the acquisition in December 2021 of the Intellectual Property from Mark van Schaik, who has since become G.E.T.T Gold's technical director.

- Test, evaluate and measure the operational cycle needed to rapidly complete large diameter surface sampling on exploration sites.

- Evaluate, test and measure the parameters of various methods of recovering fragmented rock from surface sampling excavations with minimal impact on the environment.

- Test the efficiency of the new autonomous mobile unit.

- Define improvements to the deployment process of the various steps required between drilling, thermal fragmentation, and recovery of the fragmented ore.

- Test new highly sensitive technological tools developed by the company to measure the thermal unit's performance and productivity.

Highlights of the objectives for 2023 are:

- Validate the underground efficiency and performance data of thermal fragmentation as a dilution minimizing mining method.

- Define the technical improvements required to facilitate deployment and increase operational efficiency.

- Develop the necessary modules to improve performance and further reduce costs.

- Refine the company's business model for surface and underground mining methods based on observations and real data obtained from testing.

- Identify the most profitable markets and opportunities for the company.

- Obtain thermal fragmentation service contracts both locally and abroad.

- Acquire an exploration property amenable to the thermal fragmentation mining method allowing the company to profitably employ the technology to generate revenue.

'The end goal of these field tests is to enhance the efficiency, mobility, productivity, and safety of the units in order to offer potential clients with cost efficient turn-key solutions for either surface bulk-sampling or underground mining of narrow-vein ore bodies' stated Mark van Schaik, G.E.T.T Gold's technical advisor.

The company wishes to inform that Mr. Michel Fontaine and Mr. Frank Guillemette have resigned from the board of directors; however, both will assume positions on the newly created advisory committee. Management is appreciative for their time as board members and looks forward to working closely with the committee on matters that include but are not limited to acquisition opportunities, potential partnerships or collaboration agreements, government assistance programmes, etc.

Additionally, the company is very pleased to welcome Mr. Marcel Laflamme to its Board of Directors. Mr. Laflamme has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He joined InnovExplo in 2018 and is recognized for his team management and technological innovation skills as well as his versatility in mining engineering. At InnovExplo, he mainly contributes to mandates for economic studies, design, optimization and planning of open pit and underground mines, in addition to contributing to engineering study mandates.

Mr. Laflamme obtained a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Laval University (Quebec) in 1981, a master's degree in mining engineering from Laval University (Quebec) in 1985, as well as a doctorate in mining engineering from Laval University (Quebec) in 1990. Before joining InnovExplo, Marcel Laflamme notably worked for Laval University in the mining engineering department as a lecturer, teaching assistant, assistant professor, and associate professor. He also worked for Natural Resources Canada as a research scientist and regional director - Ecological mining technology in Val-d'Or. He was also a scientific researcher for the Mineral Research Center - Mineral Technology Service.

'I have known Marcel for the past 40 years, his knowledge and expertise will be extremely valuable to the company as we move forward with the commercialisation of the thermal technology.' stated, Mr. Fabien, president & CEO of G.E.T.T Gold Inc.

About InnovExplo

InnovExplo is a Canadian company with an international reputation and is the reference for expert advice, informed opinions, and efficient solutions in every phase of a mining project. Its large-scale mandates around the world attest to the strong, close relationships of trust that the company maintains with its clients in order to offer comprehensive solutions from design to implementation. Its experienced team and network, which have been growing steadily since 2003, include several dozen experts who combine a wealth of field experience with the use of innovative technologies.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

G.E.T.T Gold inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.gettgold.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.