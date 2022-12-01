Graycliff Exploration to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

TORONTO, December 1, 2022 - Graycliff Exploration Ltd. (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0), an Ontario-based gold exploration company with the property portfolio on the prolific Canadian Shield, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST. James Macintosh, President, CEO and Director of Graycliff Exploration, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Tune in to learn about the Company's recent drilling results at the flagship Shakespeare Project, upcoming metallurgical study, and planned activities for the first half of 2023.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time / 7:30 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47199

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Graycliff Exploration and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you can't make the live presentation, all company webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project is located on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east. The Company has drilled more than 12,000 metres at its flagship Shakespeare Project, with multiple high-grade gold intercepts and visible gold at surface and at depth. Both projects have excellent infrastructure and favourable geological setting. For more information, visit: www.graycliffexploration.com

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Graycliff Exploration

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (647) 249-9298

Email: iryna@grovecorp.ca

