Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Jan. 16, 2023 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 13, 2023 from Sales Promotion Services SA, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, of a relevant change in its holding.

Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia's fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Sales Promotion Services SA has notified the Company that its percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased from 4.03% to 3.197%.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Dzika Dhana
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


