GoviEx Uranium building debt financing consortium for Madaouela Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSX-V:GXU, OTCQX:GVXXF) CEO Daniel Major updates Proactive with the latest on the debt financing process for the company's mine-permitted Madaouela uranium project in the Republic of Niger. Major says that he expects that he expects the project to move forward toward construction with "a consortium of probably four or five different types of investors" once the financing process is complete.

