Northern Superior Reports 1.63 G/T Gold over 45.9 Metres and 0.84 g/t Gold over 43.0 Metres from the Falcon Gold Zone at Lac Surprise

TORONTO, January 16, 2023 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report the first assay results for the Falcon Gold Zone ("FGZ") from its fall 2022 core drill program on its large (20 x 15km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property, located within the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Québec (see press release dated June 14, 2022; Figure 1).

Highlights Include (grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

20 Holes Remain Pending (from the fall 2022 Lac Surprise drill core program);

DDH LCS-22-067 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 45.9 metres, from 63.1 to 109.0 metres, including 2.91 g/t Au over 19.5 metres from 63.1 to 82.6 metres;

DDH LCS-22-068 returned 0.84 g/t over 43.0 metres from 79.0 to 122.0 metres, including 7.92 g/t Au over 1.7 metres from 118.6 to 120.3 and,

DDH LCS-22-071 returned 0.81 g/t Au over 42.0 metres from 82.0 to 124.0 metres, including 6.34 g/t Au over 2.9 metres from 118.6 to 121.5 metres.

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "The results released today for the Falcon Gold Zone continue to show robust thickness and strong vertical continuity, again highlighting the similarities of the Falcon Gold Zone to the Nelligan gold deposit of IAMGOLD. The reported drill holes along with the 6 drill holes remaining to report for the Falcon Zone are expected to be used on a maiden resource calculation in 2023."

2022 Fall Definition Drilling Program Confirms Grades and Widths

The Company completed 11 definition core drill holes in this program designed to test the near surface continuity and depth extension of the FGZ. All five (5) holes reported in this release were successful in intersecting gold bearing zones highlighted by drill hole LCS-22-067 located near surface and at the eastern end of the FGZ intersected 1.63g/t Au over a core length of 45.9m, including 9.77g/t Au over 2.85m and hole LCS-22-068 near surface and at the central area of the FGZ intersected 0.84g/t Au over 43m including 7.92g/t over 1.7m, and hole LCS-22-071 located near surface and from the western end of the FGZ intersected 0.81 g/t Au over 42 metres (Figure 2; Table 1). The FGZ has been defined over a 900-metre strike length and up to 380 metres vertical depth.

Understanding Controls on Gold Mineralization

The FGZ is associated with a silicified-sericitized greywacke host rock. It is oriented approximately east-west and dips steeply (70-80 degrees) to the south. Characteristics defining the mineralized zone include the presence of silicification, sericitization, and pyrite, traceable along the whole 900 metres of strike length and 380 metres vertical depth. Higher gold and silver grades within the FGZ are spatially associated with smoky grey quartz veins and silicification, often containing molybdenite and pyrite, enveloped within strong sericite-carbonate-pyrite alteration. Higher grade intersections are shown in Table 1 (also see press release dated February 8, 2022, Table 2). The mineralization style, gold grade and thickness have strong similarities to the Nelligan Gold Zone located 2 to 3 kilometres to the east of the FGZ.

Core Drill Program Expanded to 8,200 metres

With the success of this program, the Company elected to expand the previously announced 6,200m core drill program to 8,200 metres. The main objectives of this program are to:

Infill drilling within the upper part of the Falcon Zone, to provide confirmation of grades, leading to a maiden resource calculation in 2023; Further exploration drilling on the Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone, concentrating on the area near the intersections in LCS-19-003ext, LCS-22-064 and LCS-20-019 (see Figure 3); and Exploration drilling northeast of the Amber Showing, where diamond drilling in 2016 intersected 0.82 g/t Au over 11.55 metres (see Northern Superior press release, July 11, 2016) (Figure 4).

Additional assay results from this program are pending.

Table 1: Reported Assay Results, Falcon Zone

Hole Number From To Length Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm LCS-22-067 63.10 109.00 45.90 1.63 3.52 67.87 including 63.10 82.60 19.50 2.91 5.73 53.90 and including 68.00 70.85 2.85 9.77 6.95 54.52 including 104.50 106.00 1.50 5.26 12.27 641.67 and 152.15 162.40 10.25 0.28 0.31 7.09 LCS-22-068 79.00 122.00 43.00 0.84 1.86 27.46 including 104.00 107.00 3.00 1.63 0.46 0.35 including 118.60 120.30 1.70 7.92 26.90 341.53 LCS-22-069 34.00 38.00 4.00 0.26 1.08 3.54 and 44.00 58.50 14.50 0.37 0.58 9.53 and 63.80 74.50 10.70 0.26 0.83 26.05 LCS-22-070 52.55 64.00 11.45 0.14 0.28 1.40 and 176.00 194.50 18.50 0.73 1.23 51.07 including 176 177.5 1.5 3.13 7.93 278.00 including 181.15 182 0.85 3.34 0.98 198.00 and 200.00 210.50 10.50 0.10 0.70 1.18 and 215.00 222.00 7.00 0.29 1.46 2.89 LCS-22-071 82.00 124.00 42.00 0.81 2.20 87.39 including 118.60 121.50 2.90 6.34 21.21 1116.93

True width is estimated as 50-70% of the reported core length.

Figure 1: Plan map of sub-surface geology, showing recent diamond drilling for the Falcon Gold Zone. Holes reported in this release are highlighted by boxes.

Figure 2: Cross-Sections 519,825 East, 519,650 East and 519,390 East, showing drill holes LCS-22-067, LCS-22-068 and LCS-22-070/71.

Figure 3: Total Magnetic Field ("TMF") with exploration results and planned diamond drill holes.

Figure 4: Geology of the Amber Showing area and planned diamond drill holes

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 50% to 70% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 3 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories (sample preparation done in Sudbury, ON and/or Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis done in Vancouver, BC.), AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, ON) and SGS Laboratories (sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, QC and sample analysis done in Vancouver, BC). The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 20 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by the laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed by Sarah Dean (P.Geo.). Ms. Dean is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

