Strathmore Initiates Mine Permitting Path to Production at Night Owl Project

Kelowna, January 17, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated permitting aimed at advancing its 100% owned Night Owl uranium project in Wyoming. This level of permitting is important to advance the project with the goal of eventually becoming a producing operation. Strathmore has begun the solicitation process for agencies, subcontractors and personnel to complete baseline studies for the Night Owl Mine Project. The following activities will be included, but not limited to, in these baseline studies.

Meteorological data collection

Air quality sampling

Groundwater sampling and monitoring

Surface and storm water studies

Radiological and chemical soil sampling

Direct radiation (gamma) sampling

Vegetation sampling

Transportation survey and planning

Cultural Resources survey

Flora and Fauna Survey

Topsoil survey

Access agreements

Equilibrium studies

Amenability studies

Labor studies

Community relations

Mr. DeJoia, Strathmore's Technical Advisor stated, "I am pleased with the permitting path to production Mr. Osier has identified for the Night Owl mining project. We have good and cooperative neighbors and a very favorable permitting environment in Wyoming. With the grades (up to about .384% U308) of mineralization sampled this past summer and fall, and the large areas of high surface radiometric material identified by the airborne survey in fall 2022, "I envision this type of project lending itself towards a heap leaching recovery style operation". As we say so often in the industry- "Grade is King". I anticipate a rewarding exploration program and a straightforward permitting process with an uninterrupted schedule".

The Company is preparing a permit application to explore and drill at Night Owl this summer. Exploratory drilling will be conducted at the original Night Owl mine in addition to several new areas defined by the airborne radiometric and magnetic survey completed in part during October 2022. The geophysical survey is slated for completion at Night Owl this spring, including the recently acquired State of Wyoming mineral lease lands.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits suitable for In-situ recovery (ISR) based on historical drilling data. Night Owl is expected to be a shallow conventional mine with processing to be accomplished via an off-site heap leach. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

