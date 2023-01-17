Keon Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2023 - Keon Capital Inc. ("Keon" or the "Company") (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Nicholas Houghton has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Houghton has worked several years in the private and public capital markets sector. He has extensive experience in recognizing, delineating and financing business opportunities either through funding or mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Houghton has served on several company boards as director and Chairman, as well as serving in the capacity as Vice President, President and CEO.
Mr. Houghton's appointment is in conjunction with the resignation by Mr. John McCleery as an officer and director of the Company to focus on other interests. Keon's management and board of directors thank Mr. McCleery for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The Company is in the process of identifying a new CEO and President and will provide further updates as warranted.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Luke Montaine"
Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary Tel: 604.760.8755 Email: lmontaine@gmail.com
###
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
