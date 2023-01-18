Rockhaven Drills Resource Step-Out Hole Grading 101 g/t gold & 107 g/t silver over 1.30 m at Its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2023 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the first assay results from the 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property. The Klaza property is located within the Dawson Range Gold-Copper Belt of southern Yukon, a prolific belt that hosts several important mineral deposits including Minto Metals' Minto mine, Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit and Newmont's Coffee deposit.

2022 Program

During the summer of 2022, a total of 12,042 m of drilling was completed in 69 holes at Klaza. The work program was designed to advance Klaza towards an updated mineral resource estimate1 and pre-feasibility study by attaining the following objectives: (1) re-categorization of prioritized inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources, (2) expansion of the total mineral resource, (3) collection of samples for advanced-stage metallurgical test work, (4) completion of additional geotechnical drilling for optimized open-pit and underground engineering; and, (5) evaluation of some of the exploration targets that lie outside of the known mineral resource areas through excavator trenching, soil sampling and prospecting.

Highlights

Highlight assays from this press release include:

101.5 g/t gold and 107 g/t silver over 1.30 m starting at 64 m (KL-22-624)

2.18 g/t gold and 199 g/t silver over 13.29 m starting at 193 m (KL-22-579)

6.91 g/t gold and 37 g/t silver over 6.62 m starting at 29 m (KL-22-563)

18.85 g/t gold and 347 g/t silver over 1.11 m starting at 93 m (KL-22-576)

All of the results in this news release are from 22 holes drilled in 2022 within the Central and Eastern BRX zones and the adjacent AEX Zone. Results from the remaining 47 holes completed in other zones will be released in subsequent news releases.

Statement from Rockhaven's President and CEO, Matt Turner:

Results from 2022 drilling at the Central BRX Zone confirm, and build upon, earlier results. These results are expected to grow the total mineral resource at Klaza and upgrade mineral resources previously defined at inferred to the indicated category.

Additionally, eight holes that tested the eastern projection of the BRX Zone returned promising results that lie outside of the current mineral resource estimate. The main mineralized structure was intersected in all of these holes, with the best intercept returning 101 g/t gold over 1.30 m in hole KL-22-624.

Positive results were also obtained from the sub-parallel AEX Zone, located immediately south of the BRX Zone, including the strongest intercept to date from that zone, averaging 6.91 g/t gold over 6.62 m in hole KL-22-563.

Neither the AEX Zone nor the Eastern BRX Zone are currently included in the 2018 Klaza Property Mineral Resource Estimate, but Rockhaven expects that mineralization in portions of these zones will be added to the updated mineral resource estimate.

Central BRX Zone, Eastern BRX Zone, and AEX Zone

The Central BRX Zone hosts veins emplaced along the selvages of a single feldspar porphyry dyke which runs the length of the zone. It hosts an indicated mineral resource estimate of 713,000 tonnes containing 53,000 oz gold, 2.84 million oz silver, 14.8 million lbs lead and 18.3 million lbs zinc at an average grade of 2.3 g/t gold, 124 g/t silver, 0.9% lead and 1.2% zinc and an inferred mineral resource estimate of 1,425,000 tonnes containing 79,000 oz gold, 4,656,000 oz silver, 30.0 million lbs lead and 27.4 million lbs zinc at an average grade of 1.7 g/t gold, 102 g/t silver, 1.0% lead and 0.9% zinc (See July 10, 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Rockhaven website (www.rockhavenresources.com).

Prior to the 2022 program, the Central BRX Zone had been traced for a strike length of 1.1 km, extending from the Western BRX Zone (the most significant mineralized zone identified to date on the property) to the Eastern Zones, which hosts sheeted-vein, bulk tonnage style mineralization not currently included in the Klaza Deposit mineral resources1.

Drilling in 2022 confirmed and better defined the eastern projection of the BRX Zone structure. The eight holes completed within this area in 2022, coupled with the results from past drill campaigns, have increased confidence in the continuity of mineralization within the Eastern BRX Zone, potentially leading to a 300 m long expansion of the mineral resource to the east. As final assays have only just been received, resource modelling is currently in progress for this zone.

The AEX Zone, located just south of, and trending sub-parallel to, the Central BRX Zone, hosts significant potential for near surface growth of mineral resources at Klaza. Step-back infill drilling at the BRX Zone intersected AEX Zone mineralization in multiple holes, with the best result returned from the top of hole KL-22-563, which averaged 6.91 g/t gold and 36.5 g/t silver over 6.62 m.

Summary of New Drill Results

Significant results from 2022 drilling at the Central and Eastern BRX Zone and the AEX Zone announced in this press release are tabulated below.

Klaza Project -Central and Eastern BRX and AEX Zones - Significant Results from this Release

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) + Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AuEq*

(g/t) KL-22-562 103.03 104.46 1.43 1.44 25.1 0.08 0.09 1.7 and 108.39 108.69 0.30 1.81 148.0 2.28 5.20 5.2 KL-22-563^ 29.67 36.29 6.62 6.91 36.5 0.77 0.92 7.7 incl.^ 35.26 36.29 1.03 33.85 177.0 4.28 4.19 37.6 and 172.43 172.77 0.34 8.63 35.6 0.27 1.96 9.6 and 178.31 178.71 0.40 6.55 124.0 1.97 5.60 9.7 KL-22-564^ 11.3 13.00 1.70 4.10 24.5 0.48 0.75 4.6 and 25.21 27.27 2.06 0.91 24.3 0.09 0.80 1.4 and 35.65 36.25 0.60 3.80 11.5 0.14 0.78 4.2 and 76.16 76.46 0.30 2.48 360.0 2.87 1.98 7.1 and 162.07 162.72 0.65 6.94 146.0 0.35 0.81 8.7 KL-22-565 91.44 93.18 1.74 6.59 183.2 1.09 3.94 9.7 KL-22-566 84.45 85.69 1.24 7.37 164.0 0.97 1.18 9.5 and 95.06 96.24 1.18 3.21 19.2 0.04 0.15 3.4 KL-22-568 55.88 56.65 0.77 1.91 142.6 0.92 0.73 3.7 KL-22-570 181.12 181.84 0.72 1.45 94.7 0.07 0.08 2.4 and 184.96 185.27 0.31 0.64 474.0 8.05 4.09 8.1 KL-22-571 155.45 155.93 0.48 2.57 885.0 7.63 7.75 14.9 KL-22-573 96.76 98.07 1.31 1.36 94.3 0.08 1.00 2.6 KL-22-576 93.58 94.69 1.11 18.85 347.0 0.66 0.38 22.5 and 106.68 107.36 0.68 2.34 99.0 0.65 0.22 3.5 KL-22-577 96.00 96.85 0.85 1.22 117.0 0.09 0.05 2.4 and 224.74 225.27 0.53 2.22 375.0 3.54 4.83 7.9 KL-22-579 193.71 207.00 13.29 2.18 199.2 1.58 1.81 4.9 incl. 205.74 207.00 1.26 9.90 1060.0 7.93 1.61 22.3 KL-22-619^ 23.35 25.50 2.15 1.32 9.6 0.13 0.81 1.7 and 73.02 80.94 7.92 1.74 15.3 0.11 0.16 2.0 incl. 73.02 76.77 3.75 2.54 8.8 0.10 0.14 2.7 and 91.92 98.15 6.23 1.28 35.9 0.18 0.31 1.8 incl. 96.01 98.15 2.14 2.46 74.6 0.43 0.73 3.5 KL-22-621 15.48 18.16 2.68 1.32 3.5 0.07 0.22 1.4 and 36.82 38.45 1.63 4.33 146.5 0.28 0.42 5.9 KL-22-623 26.21 32.27 6.06 1.50 19.8 0.17 0.99 2.0 incl. 26.21 28.72 2.51 2.53 33.4 0.31 1.85 3.4 KL-22-624^ 13.36 14.33 0.97 8.31 61.8 1.01 2.28 9.8 and 63.00 64.30 1.30 101.50 107.0 0.77 4.09 103.8 and 67.92 68.79 0.87 2.83 22.0 0.10 0.47 3.2 and 83.69 85.02 1.33 3.54 29.4 0.24 0.27 4.0 and 91.14 91.93 0.79 1.91 72.8 0.17 0.08 2.7 KL-22-626 38.38 39.28 0.90 4.27 21.9 0.54 0.81 4.8 and 45.46 45.83 0.37 3.98 124.0 0.78 3.66 6.4 and 57.01 57.51 0.50 2.08 21.1 0.50 1.86 2.9 and 60.00 63.00 3.00 0.90 6.2 0.10 0.47 1.1 KL-22-628 42.30 42.73 0.43 8.31 224.0 0.30 1.19 10.9 and 49.54 50.60 1.06 7.00 59.1 0.26 0.74 7.8 KL-22-629 48.50 51.76 3.26 1.21 6.5 0.07 0.38 1.4 and 121.21 121.71 0.50 9.67 31.5 0.03 0.09 10.0 KL-22-630 70.10 70.75 0.65 1.79 10.7 0.27 1.19 2.3 and 100.74 102.25 1.51 1.26 8.9 0.07 0.13 1.4

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

* Gold equivalent (AuEQ) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

^ Represents a drill intersection in the AEX Zone, which trends subparallel and is located to the south of the Central BRX Zone.

Detailed maps showing the locations of completed drill holes can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. Remaining results from the 2022 program will be released once assays have been received, compiled and evaluated.

1 See Rockhaven news release dated June 21, 2018 for more information on the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit.

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2022 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and Windsor, Ontario and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "prolific", "advance", "re-categorization", "prioritized", "expansion", "evaluation", "expects", "expected", "grow(th)", "upgrade", "potential(ly)", "promising", "positive", "best", "strongest", "objectives", "confirmed", "defined" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "could" or "will" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

