TDG Gold Corp. Identifies New Exploration Zone Near Mets Mining Lease Boundary

WHITE ROCK, January 19, 2023 - TDG Gold Corp. - (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the identification of a new exploration target zone on TDG's Mets mining lease, located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. A ground magnetic survey completed by TDG in 2022 identified a geophysical anomaly extending to the northwestern boundary of the 200-hectare Mets mining lease. Recently published soil sample results collected on Mets by Thesis Gold Inc. and their interpretation have confirmed the presence of the trend onto TDG's Mets mining lease for approximately 500 metres ("m") of potential strike length (Figure 1). TDG interprets the new exploration zone ("Kramar Zone") to have medium to lower grade "halo" potential rather than shallower, high grade gold mineralization located on Mets to southeast and is not included in the high grade gold Exploration Target Range published by TDG on December 21, 2022 (link).

Figure 1 - Location of the new Kramar Zone at the northwestern boundary of TDG's Mets mining lease.

Mets High Grade Gold Exploration Target Range

TDG's Mets mining lease is located approximately 23 kilometres ("km") northwest of TDG's former producing Baker mine and mill. Mets is road accessible via TDG's Baker mine road and the newly constructed bridge over the Toodoggone River. In October 2022, the Mets mining lease was extended for 30 years until 2053 with support from local communities (link). In December 2022, TDG published a high grade gold Exploration Target Range for Mets based on analysis of the 8,240 m of historical drilling and 2,600 m of historical trenching in combination with laboratory assay certificates from exploration undertaken in 1986-1991, detailed logs and reports from the underground development work completed in 1992, and ore reserve calculations also completed at Mets in 1992 (link). A more comprehensive table of significant historical intercepts from the A-Zone was released on October 19, 2022 (link).

Kramar Zone + Potential Expansion

The newly identified Kramar Zone is approximately 500 m by 475 m (Figure 2) and was underexplored historically. Two 1987 diamond drillholes [MT87-21 and MT87-22] were drilled at the edge of the main trend away from the inferred structure with the key intercept 8.5 m of 0.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq*") from 85.1 m downhole (Tables 1 & 2). Approximately 650 m of historical trenching was completed in the Kramar Zone, with assay results up to 5.52 g/t gold.

Figure 2 - Location of the new Kramar Zone relative to the high grade Mets structure including the A Zone.

Table 1. Significant Results from the Kramar Zone.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) MT87-21 31.1 60.1 29.0 0.16 1 0.17 and 85.1 93.6 8.5 0.37 1 0.38 MT87-22 154.6 161.2 6.6 0.24 0 0.24

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq.

** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width and recovery are unknown.

***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

****In cases where assay data was missing from historical records, concentrations were assigned a 0.00 value

Table 2. Kramar Zone Drillhole Particulars

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) Core Size MT87-21 599,718 6,367,921 70 -45 154.5 NQ MT87-22 599,710 6,367,992 70 -50 163.7 NQ

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes third party and historical geological information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team and qualified person. The Company's review of the third party and historical information reasonably substantiates the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. There is insufficient exploration on these prospects to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if after additional exploration a mineral resource will be delineated. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and at Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. An initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was published for Shasta in May 2022, while additional extensional and new target areas surrounding the project have been identified and prioritized for future drill programs.

