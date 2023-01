Crestview Exploration completes geo survey on Rock Creek and Falcon gold prospects

(NewsDirect)

Crestview Exploration CEO Chris Wensley joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has completed a Hybrid-Source Audio Magnetotellurics survey at the Rock Creek and Falcon gold-silver prospects in Nevada, USA. Wensley said the company surveyed about 6800 metres and penetrated to around 800 meters depth. This data will be used to finalize drill targets for the 2023 program.

