Baru Gold Closes First Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, January 26, 2023 - Baru Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Baru") (OTC:BARUF) (TSXV:BARU) announces that it has closed $140,800.00, issuing 7,040,000 Units in the first tranche of the $1.5 million financing previously announced on January 4, 2023. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share for 2 years from the date such Warrant is issued at an exercise price of $0.05 for the first year and $0.10 for the second year. The private placement (the "Private Placement") consists of up to 75,000,000 units priced at $0.02 per unit (the "Unit"). The proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used for immediate working capital commitments at the Sangihe Gold project.

Mr. Terry Filbert, CEO of Baru, commented, "This first tranche represents the subscriptions received within the first few days following the announcement of the private placement. The funds will be used for working capital commitments. The response on the private placement has been very positive from both new and long-term investors. The Company anticipates that with Baru's continued positive momentum and the recent increase in the price of gold that the private placement will be fully subscribed in the coming weeks."

In this tranche, finder's fees of $3,290.00 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 164,500 non-transferable finder's warrants to purchase up to 164,500 Shares are being issued (the "Finder's Warrants"), the Finder's Warrants having the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued in the first tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring May 25, 2023.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold, as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (May 30, 2017). Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORP.

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

