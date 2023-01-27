Fairchild Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Lake Property, Ontario

Vancouver, January 27, 2023 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the geophysical program at its Fairchild Lake project is scheduled to start in February.

The geophysical program consisting of a 11 line km of High definition 2D ALPHA IPTM SURVEY, with 50m dipole spacing and a Dipole-Pole-Dipole (Reverse & Forward) configuration, will officially begin with the mobilisation of Simcoe Geoscience Limited's team on February 2nd. The program will focus on the Hoey gold showings area and will take advantage of the winter condition to survey the interpreted fault zone located beneath the Kashaweogama Lake. The survey is expected to last 17 days.

Mr. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo (Québec & New-Brunswick), is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Fairchild Lake Property, which currently is the Company's principal asset consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.fairchildgold.com or by contacting the Company directly at (866) 497-0284.

