Deep Yellow Limited: December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to provide an update on key activities completed in the December quarter.HIGHLIGHTS- Tumas Project (Tumas) - Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed and draft document under internal review by management and Board. DFS remains on schedule for completion in February 2023.- Mulga Rock Project (MRP) - Program progressing to assess potential Project value-uplift by evaluating recovery of critical minerals.- Alligator River Project (ARP)- Sampling and density determinations in support of Mineral Resource update completed.- Omahola Basement Project (Omahola) - Completion of two-stage, 10,000m follow-up RC drill program, with positive results delivered and 3 new targets identified.- Appointment of experienced resources and energy executive Ms Victoria Jackson as independent Non-Executive Director.- Strong balance sheet with cash of $56 million.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M21XB05W





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au W: www.deepyellow.com.au Media: Cameron Gilenko T: +61-466-984-953 e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com