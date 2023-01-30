Silver Bullet Mines Seeks to Extend Warrants

Burlington, January 30, 2023 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend all warrants related to the Company's $0.30 round of financing (the "Warrants"). The Warrants have a two-year term, are exercisable at $0.50 (fifty cents) and were issued in various tranches from February 6, 2021 to July 8, 2021.

The Company is seeking regulatory approval to extend all Warrants for one additional year from their original expiry dates.

With respect to the Arizona mining and milling operations, SBMI expects to be able to make further disclosure within two weeks.

