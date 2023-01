American Rare Earths buoyed by potential new deposit at Halleck Creek

(NewsDirect)

American Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:ARR) CEO Chris Gibbs tells Proactive the company has identified a potential new rare earth deposit in the Halleck Creek District of Wyoming. He adds that 118 new claims have now been staked covering the new rare earth mineralisation. Detailed exploration activities are planned for early spring when the snow clears.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.