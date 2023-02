Great Boulder thrilled with maiden 518,000-ounce gold resource at Side Well

(NewsDirect)

Great Boulder Resources Ltd. (ASX:GBR) MD Andrew Paterson discusses with Proactive a maiden 518,000-ounce gold resource for the flagship Side Well Project near Meekatharra in WA. The MRE covers ore from the Mulga Bill and Ironbark deposits and includes a high-grade 370,000-ounce component, weighing in at 5 g/t gold.

