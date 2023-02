Transition Metals options Homathko Property to Aurum Lake Mining

(NewsDirect)

Transition Metals Corp. CEO Scott McLean joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company is moving along its 100% interest in the Homathko Gold Project located in British Columbia to Aurum Lake Mining Corp.

McLean told Proactive that as part of the deal, Aurum will be required to incur work expenditures on the Property totalling $500,000 over the next two years. Transition will be granted a net smelter return royalty of 2%.

